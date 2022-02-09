Tom Holland has another PlayStation video game movie in mind

Htalk about PlayStation movies and games It’s almost a joke (do you understand, long kinematics?), but the truth is that cinema is one of the strong arms of sonyentertainment and with the recent trend of making good video game movies, the company has big plans for new productions that could come in the future. It is fertile ground for dreaming up certain ideas, and Tom Holland has given himself the opportunity to do so.

In an interview with GameSpot to talk about the imminent release of ‘Uncharted’, the actor was urged to propose what would be the film adaptation he would do if he had the opportunity. The question, of course, includes that he could star in that new movie and Holland mentioned another of the great ideas born within Naughty Dog: Jak and Daxter.

I would like to make a movie Jak and Daxterand I would like to play Jack. But it will make it out [una pelcula de] A24because it would be very strange and kind of dark […] Yeah, I’d do it like a really weird live-action version of Jak and Daxter. Tom Holland.

A24 is an independent film studio from the United States based in New York, which has already received international recognition for several of its productions, such as ‘The Witch’ (Eggers, 2019), ‘The Lobster’ (Lanthimos, 2016), the Oscar winner, ‘Moonlight’ (Jenkins, 2016), ‘Hereditary’ (Aster, 2018) or ‘Midsommar’ (Aster, 2019 ). This is just a taste of their productions but you get the idea, right?

What is Jak and Daxter about?

Now take everything dark from those productions and put it into the history of these games. The first of them appeared in 2001 for the PlayStation 2 and helped strengthen the sale of this console. A platformer that mixes elements of fantasy, science fiction, steampunk and cyberpunk with gameplay that ranges from jumping to running to solving puzzles, all linked by a story in the style naughty dog.

The game had three main installments and a couple of spin-offsincluding a Daxter solo game, a racing title, and various “package” editions for successor consoles, such as the Playstation Vita. It’s obvious that it was one of Holland’s favorite childhood games and now that she’s living the dream, Let’s hope he moves his influences to make this project possible.

When is ‘Uncharted’ released?

The film adaptation of ‘Uncharted’with Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali and Antonio Banderas premiere this weekend February 11 in theaters, and it’s one of many projects Holland has been working on in recent months. Among her future projects is to give life to the actor and dancer fred astaire in an upcoming biopic and spy thriller titled ‘Beneath a Scarlet Sky’besides, of course, continue as Peter Parker in the MCU.