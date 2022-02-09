Tom Hiddleston: this was his disastrous audition to play Thor

Digital Millennium

Tom Hiddleston he began his career on the big screen two decades ago; however, it was until she got her hands on the character of Loki that became a Hollywood star. It’s hard to imagine another actor in the suit of the God of Liesthe truth is that at the time the British did not audition for this role but for Thor, even if the result was quite disastrous.

Undoubtedly, his incorporation into the Marvel Cinematic Universe opened the door to other projects, but Tom Hiddleston had his eyes on the God of Thunderwhich would end up being interpreted by Chris Hemsworth.

Although Hiddleston’s audition for the first film of Thor, It was not until 2019 that the video of his failed casting came to light during an interview with the actor on the program The Tonight Show from Jimmy Fallon.

So was the Hiddleston’s unlucky audition for Thor

In the video, the actor appears without a shirt wearing disheveled blonde hair, in the style Hemsworthwhile in his hands he holds the mjolnir, the legendary hammer props

At the moment in which the actor wields the hammer, a strong current of air lifts his hair. Finally, Hiddleston’s Thor walks toward the camera, looks up at the sky, and yells: “For Asgard.”

“I auditioned for the first Thor movie 10 years ago, in 2009, and I thought I was submitting for a single movie. An interesting part in an interesting movie. Back then, the Marvel Universe was just Iron Man,” he said in TheTonightShow.

Hiddleston mentioned that at that time the studio was looking for less established actors to prevent the audience from associating them with other movies or characters. Hiddleston acknowledged that He never showed up to play Loki. and that the casting process lasted 3 months.

“I think we can agree that they cast the right actor”he added.

