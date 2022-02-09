Tom Cruise will say goodbye to Mission Impossible after the eighth installment

the stage of Tom Cruise in front of the movies Mission Impossible could be coming to an end. According to the latest information, and after the filming of the seventh and eighth installments of the franchise, the protagonist and producer of the saga, to which he has been linked since 1996, will abandon his character as secret agent Ethan Hunt.

According to Variety, the seventh and eighth installments, both directed by Christopher McQuarrie -Cruise’s confidant who already directed Fallout, the sixth film in the saga that was a critical and public success- they will serve for Hunt to say goodbye appropriately from the franchise. And it will do so in two films that will close its history and that, in addition to new characters, such as those already confirmed as Hayley Atwell or Pom Klementieff, will also feature the return of old acquaintances from the saga that have been appearing throughout previous deliveries.

This alleged goodbye from Cruise to the saga comes after his most successful deliveries, Rogue Nation in 2015 and Fallout in 2018, but also after the difficulties in getting the new films off the ground. Paramount and Cruise’s initial plans were to shoot the seventh and eighth installments of Mission: Impossible consecutively, as a huge blockbuster, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed the shooting plans and, consequently, the release dates.

In fact, the two films that were scheduled to be released in theaters in 2021 and 2022. However, finally, Mission Impossible 7 It will arrive in 2023 and its sequel, which is still shooting, in 2024. A hard process in which the enormous anger that Cruise launched at members of his team for not following sanitary protocols during filming will remain in the memory.

Tom Cruise has played Ethan Hunt six times since the Mission Impossible saga began in 1996 with the first film directed by Brian De Palma. Since then, the franchise has amassed over $3.5 billion at the box office being his sixth and last installment to date, Fallout, the most successful with almost 800 million dollars.