Tom Cruise: They leak alleged photographs of Tom Cruise as Iron Man | Film and Television

Marvel fans are eager for the premiere of Doctor Strange 2, in the multiverse of madnessand leaked photos from the set show the star of Top GunTom Cruise in the skin of someone who once starred Robert Downey Jr.

Yes, we are talking about Hombre de Hierroand according to the leaked images, apparently Tom would be filling the shoes of RDJ What Tony Stark in the multiverse movie.

In the images you can see Cruise in a study room with green screen and then in a special costume for animationsimilar to those used by Downey for the your character’s mechanical armoralready deceased in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The rumors about the incorporation of the actor to the MCU started two years ago, but it wasn’t until last month that they started appearing on the social networks alleged images on the filming set of the project directed by sam raimi.

In addition to this, a couple of weeks ago an account of Twitter leaked the entire plot of this new movie of the sorcerer supreme, revealing the performance of superheroes that many did not imagine seeing.

It should be noted that many fans also point out that the images are of low quality and may be a computer alteration, there are even those who shared the true images, ensuring that it is a montage, but remember that the same thing happened with the film of spider-man and the suspicions of whether they appeared or not Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfielda fact that turned out to be real.

It will be this coming February 13 when, during the Super Bowl, we could confirm whether or not Tom will be in the film with a clip or second trailer for the film during the commercials. ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ It is scheduled to premiere on May 6.