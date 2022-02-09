Tom Cruise says goodbye to “Mission Impossible”: movies 7 and 8 would close the saga

According to “Variety”, Ethan Hunt, the character of Tom Cruise, says goodbye to the public in the next two installments of “Mission Impossible”. (REUTERS/Yara Nardi/)

Since 1996, when the first film of Mission ImpossibleEthan Hunt, the character of Tom Cruisehas fascinated the public. The popularity was cemented with the fourth installment, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocolreaching a peak with Impossible Mission: Fallout, the most recent. The expected premiere of the seventh has been postponed several times, and at the moment it is believed that it will be in 2023.

The pandemic has generally been blamed for these changes. But according to Varietythere is one more factor, and of enormous importance: mission impossible 7 Y 8 would be the end of the saga , and Cruise wants both to be filmed before the premiere of the seventh, to ensure that the transition between the two parts of the grand finale is seamless. The two films were originally going to be made together, but COVID-19 complicated production plans. Filming for the eighth is currently about to begin in South Africa.

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell during the eventful filming of “Mission: Impossible 7” in Rome. (REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane)

“The plan is for the seventh and eighth to serve as a farewell to Ethan Hunt, Cruise’s character – a ‘culmination’ of the entire series, as described by someone close to the subject – who has also increased the pressure on the star and [el director Christopher] McQuarrie so that the end of the super spy is extraordinary”, detailed the publication specialized in the entertainment industry.

Yes OK Mission Impossible is one of Paramount’s most popular franchises, it does not offer great profits, in general since its shoots are very expensive and Cruise’s contract guarantees direct income without deductions from a certain number of public. And due to the global health crisis, the cost of the seventh film has gone beyond all expectations.

Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie would be preparing for the end of the super spy to be extraordinary. (Grossby)

Since he was a child, Cruise said in August 2021 during the CinemaCon convention in Las Vegas, he had dreamed of adventures like jumping off a cliff on a motorcycle, which Hunt will do in mission impossible 7. But that and other trademarks of this action saga—Hunt scaled the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai without a harness, hung from a military plane while it was taking off, and has jumped high-rise buildings and aircraft—are very expensive to produce. They require more rehearsal and a lot more security than other scenes.

That was how the demand for money to get ahead mission impossible 7 grew to USD 290 million a more than considerable increase from the USD 190 that it cost Mission: Impossible – Falloutfrom 2018.

The most daring action scenes, which characterize the saga, are very expensive: they require more rehearsal and much more security than other scenes. (Splash News/The Grosby Group)

First, the pandemic was closing the filming locations —Venice, then Rome, until almost all of Europe went into confinement, and then the world—, which forced the production to keep employees, housed and quarantined many times a good part of the cast and technical staff. Paramount co-producer Skydance then maxed out his contributions when the shoot spent $240 million, which left $50 million to the studio. Paramount resorted to the insurance it had contracted, but the request was entangled in legal actions.

According to the latest announcements, mission impossible 7 will premiere on July 14, 2023 and mission impossible 8June 28, 2024 . And according to information from Varietywill be the audience’s last dates with Cruise’s Hunt.

