Tom Cruise doesn’t get the numbers with ‘Mission Impossible 7’: it cost him 290 million!

Lto joke to Tom Cruise It’s not going to be cheap, no. Because her bet has involved a large outlay. And the figure reaches 290 million dollars. That’s it what it has cost ‘Mission: Impossible 7’according to sources cited by Variety.

And so much extra cost has been affected by the pandemic since this film has been shot anyway.

The studies Paramount and Skydance Media are now seen with a hundred million bill more after the 190 million Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the sixth in the series.

The increase have been the scenes in Venice, a section of filming that, after being scheduled for February 2020, had to be canceled and started over… up to seven times!

In addition, the producers also had to face their duty to provide salaries and accommodation for the film crew. This budget crisis came to a head in the summer, when Paramount was forced to single-handedly fund a cost overrun of 50 million dollars. Skydance refused to continue contributing money once it exceeded 250 million, an amount to which the production agreement forced it, according to Variety sources.

Politics is added to all of this. US-China tension. That film had high hopes of making a big box office in the Asian country but these derived problems can be a setback.

For this reason the cBe sure to shoot the most impressive passages possible and in real settings has put in serious trouble a film of great importance to the saga.