Tom Cruise could say goodbye to ‘Mission Impossible’ after the eighth film

MEXICO CITY.- The stage of Tom Cruise as the protagonist of the series Mission Impossible could soon come to an end. Everything seems to indicate that, after the premiere of the last two installments of the franchise, the actor will leave aside the character of the Agent Ethan Hunt.

As reported Varietythe seventh and the eighth installment, both directed by Christopher McQuarrie, will serve for Tom Cruise appropriately ends the story of this spy. In fact, both films have been described as “the culmination of the franchise”.



Despite the information presented by said medium, up to now neither Christopher McQuarrie neither Tom Cruise neither paramount have confirmed this information.

This supposed goodbye from Cruise to the saga comes after his most successful deliveries, secret nation in 2015 and fallout in 2018. However, it also comes after the difficulties in carrying out the last two films that he would be starring in.



The initial plans of paramount were shoot the seventh and eighth installments of Mission: Impossible consecutivelyas a huge blockbuster, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed the shooting plans and, consequently, the release dates.

In fact, the two films that were scheduled to be released in theaters in 2021 and 2022. However, finally, Mission Impossible 7 will arrive in 2023 and its sequel, which is still shooting, in 2024.

Tom Cruise has embodied Ethan Hunt six times since the saga began Mission Impossible in 1996 with the first film directed by Brian De Palma. Since then, the franchise has grossed over $3.5 billion at the box office being his sixth and last installment to date, falloutthe most successful with almost 800 million dollars.

Continue reading:

“Lightyear” Debuts Poster And Official Preview

AM.Mx/kmj

Comments

comments