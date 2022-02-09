This is the source that indicates that Hollow Knight: Silksong will be shown tomorrow in the Nintendo Direct – Nintenderos

We bring quite interesting information related to Hollow Knight: Silksong and the new Nintendo Direct. In this case, it is a new rumor about possible news of this installment.

Hollow Knight: Silksong in the Nintendo Direct?

As we have been able to know, in the last hours this rumor has been circulating. In fact, it has been swarming since before the Nintendo Direct was announced officially tomorrow.

The information comes from Samus Hunter, which has shared information in the past about Nintendo leaks. However, at the same time, he has been singled out by other insiders in the community. His reputation is therefore not among the most reliable.

However, in this case yes see possible that Hollow Knight: Silksong, one of the most prominent games, will be shown in a new Nintendo Direct. The Direct has already been officially announced, now we have to wait to see if something from this title is shown.

Buenos dias! I heard that Nintendo has finalized the #NintendoDirect video production and will soon send the script to be localized in all the language. So there are high chances for an announcement tomorrow.

I will make a list of possible announcements in these days. — Samus Hunter | Nintendo Leak and News Inside (@SamusHunter2) February 7, 2022

This is the first time that I think the game has a chance to show up. — Samus Hunter | Nintendo Leak and News Inside (@SamusHunter2) February 7, 2022

Well…here it is! 😘

For the occasion I prepared a list with some of the things that might show up, don’t get your hopes up for everything, it’s just one direct and even on the second list I expect only some titles to be announced on this occasion. https://t.co/RpRvo22xy7 pic.twitter.com/SP09Znn0Nq — Samus Hunter | Nintendo Leak and News Inside (@SamusHunter2) February 8, 2022

Remember that the game was first revealed in February 2019 and then a demo was shown at E3 2019 in June 2019. Since then we are waiting for more news.

What do you think? You can leave it in the comments and, if you want, also take a look at our full coverage of this title here.

The premise of the game

Discover a sprawling enchanted kingdom in Hollow Knight: Silksong, the sequel to the award-winning action-adventure game. Explore, fight and survive as you rise to the top of a land under the spell of silk and music. Play as Hornet, the princess and protector of Hallownest, and venture through a new kingdom where silk and music rule. Hornet has been captured and transported to this unknown land, where she must face off against opponents and solve mysteries as she climbs a perilous pilgrimage to the top of the kingdom. Characteristics: Hollow Knight: Silksong is the epic sequel to Hollow Knight, the award-winning action-adventure game. As the deadly Hornet hunter, you will travel to new lands, discover new powers, battle hordes of insects and beasts, and uncover ancient secrets tied to your nature and past.

