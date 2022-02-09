This is the song that unites Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift | Music

Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift share many aspects in common in addition to the fact that the two are professional colleagues and that both artists swept the night of the 2021 Grammy Awards. It seems that, in addition to all of the above, lhe singers share the same song that is very special to them.

Billie Eilish is usually very reserved with her private life, but it seems that this year, the interpreter of Bad Guy wants to open up a little more to the world, in fact, We already knew several of his secrets in the documentary he released for Apple TV and now, thanks to the radio program he shares with his father, Me & Dad, we can know more about his life, his hobbies, musical tastes…

In fact, recently the artist has revealed what was the favorite song of her childhood and the funniest thing is that Eilish just realized that the author of that song is nothing more and nothing less than Taylor Swift.

Picture to Burnone of Billie Eilish’s favorite songs

That’s right, 15 years later, Billie Eilish has discovered that Picture to burn, his favorite song when he was 6 years old is a Taylor Swift creation. A lifetime listening to her and she has just discovered the most important thing.

“I used to love Picture To Burn when I was six years old. It’s crazy. It’s very country. When I listen to it now I’m like, ‘Wow, I didn’t know how country this was. But I loved it and thought it was the best. I thought it was very cool and that it had great meaning”, commented the artist with her father.

But the truth is that, despite the praise, Billie admitted: “I actually didn’t know I was Taylor Swift until this year.” Who knows? Same as that of love story is encouraged to call Billie Eilish for a reissue of Picture to Burn.