This is how the new Borussia Dortmund can be… without Erling Haaland

Last weekend’s defeat against Bayer Leverkusen has left the Borussia Dortmund with very few options to be able to compete against Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga. There is a season left, but once again history seems to be repeating itself and those from Signal Iduna Park lose the ability to fight for this title that has been resisting them for a decade.

Follow after this ad

This same Monday, the Rhineland team surprised by announcing the next arrival of Nicklas Sule free from his eternal rival, at the end of the season taking advantage of the end of the contract. An interesting defensive reinforcement with which the next exercise is beginning to be planned within this German squad.

Karim Adeyemi as icing

But the player who should mark the future of this club by his decision is Erling Haaland. The departure of the Norwegian is taken for granted for this summer according to many media, in the absence of knowing his next destination because half of Europe wants him. And the arrival of Karim Adeyemifrom Salzburg, as his successor.

Two reinforcements for now seem to be on the way in this group that continues to aspire to reign in Germany. As our colleagues from Fussball Transfersthese changes can lead to Marco Rose’s team next season looking more or less as follows: