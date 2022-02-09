This is Diggzy, a celebrity photographer who caught Rihanna pregnant

A few days ago the world of entertainment went crazy to learn that Rihanna was expecting her first baby.

But Do you want to know who is the photographer who captured the famous baby bump for the first time?

Miles Diggsknown on social media as diggzywas the photographer who first captured Rihanna pregnant.

In the incredible photos she captured, the pregnant singer is seen walking the streets of New York with her partner A$AP Rocky.

In the snapshots you can see the artist with a long pink jacket and ripped jeans.

It is also seen how Rocky hugs her and gives her a tender kiss on the forehead.

Image taken from Diggzy’s Instagram.

On her Instagram profile, where she already has almost 300 thousand followers, she published another image of the artist, who wears a black outfit with a low-cut blouse that perfectly shows her baby bump.

Image taken from Diggzy’s Instagram.

But, who is Miles aka Diggzy? Here we tell you some curious details of the famous celebrity photographer.

Miles hails from New Jersey, grew up playing baseball, and discovered his passion for photography when he started selling player photos.

“I just had that entrepreneurial spirit, but I assumed my path would lead me into sports photography”He said in an interview for Vogue.

He later moved to New York, where he had a life-changing encounter when he had the opportunity to take photos of Alicia Keys.

“Alicia said: Okay, but let me do my hair first! So I waited and it turned out great.”revealed.

Since then Miles realized that he wanted to start taking pictures of celebrities.

His love for the stars is so great that in his Instagram biography he calls himself the “official photographer of the celebs”.

In his profile there are photos of some of the most important celebrities worldwide such as Justin Bieber, Megan Fox, Paris Hilton, Kylie Jenner, Lucy Hale, Kim Kardashian, Jacob Elordi, Rita Ora, Ariana Grande, Zayn Malik, among others.

Image taken from Diggzy’s Instagram.

Diggzy considers himself a “perfectionist” photographer, saying that “he sees each photo as a sincere portrait of the person”.

“Even if you only have a few seconds to react, I want the lighting to be right and the image to be beautiful. I’m a perfectionist, so I try to predict where they’re going to walk, which side of the car they’re going to get out of.”confessed for Vogue.

Thousands He said that this work has made him friends with many artists, which has allowed him to photograph them with their approval to avoid any problems.

He also revealed that his favorite celeb to photograph is Rihanna, which is why he took care of her pregnancy photoshoot.

“People like that make my job easier. You can’t get a bad picture of her even if you try!” confessed.

Diggzy is currently the photographer preferred by the stars, thanks to the quality of the images he captures and the way he does it.