They seek to avoid contagion of covid-19

Blue Cross She visited the León club this Monday at her home, in a duel corresponding to Matchday 4 of Liga MX, but she did not do it in the way she is used to, since for this occasion The directive arrived by land, in the institutional bus with the entire campus.

Fortunately for Los Cementeros, their meeting was the duel that closed the date this weekend, being able to arrive early

to mitigate the tiredness of the soccer players from traveling several hours by road, situation to which they are not accustomed.

The Nou Camp stadium in León, Guanajuato is located 435 kilometers from Mexico City, so the team had to travel just over seven hours to reach their appointment with La Fiera this Monday. In the end it was all worth it as they managed to return home with the three points in the bag after beating the felines 0-1 amid the arbitration controversies against them.

Why did Cruz Azul travel by bus and not by plane?

Several CDMX teams such as Pumas, América and Cruz Azul arrive at their away games by land, as long as they are nearby states such as Puebla, Pachuca and even Querétaro, but for the more remote ones it is essential to do it by plane, due to two things: for logistics and the pertinent rest for the soccer players, since a trip of several hours can reduce the on-field performance.

On this occasion the club decided to take such a measure to avoid crowds that may be at the airport and with it some contagion by covid-19 within the team.