‘They put it to play the garbage ending’

In the game Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks, Facundo Campazzo played less than two minutes in what would be his last game before being traded in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Come back and play… Facundo Campazzo goes through the most critical hours since he arrived at the NBA. He plays less and less, he is the team’s third or fourth option and even with a settled game he does not have more than two minutes on the court. Facu is not respected in Denver Nuggets?

For the second game in a row, Facu Campazzo had little to no time to show that he shouldn’t be traded by the Nuggets before the trade deadline in the 2021-22 NBA season (February 10 at 15:00 ET 17:00 from Argentina).

Contrary to what happened against the Brooklyn Nets, in two minutes he gave a show, against the New York Knicks he went blank in the victory of the Denver Nuggets by 132 to 115 at the end of the NBA day on Tuesday, February 8. Campazzo fans exploded on social networks.

In the midst of the difficult situation that Facundo Campazzo is experiencing in the NBA, teams like the Los Angeles Lakers emerge as an alternative for him to change teams and have more minutes. While Facu’s future is defined, the Argentine point guard’s supporters did not hesitate in protesting the playing time he receives from Nuggets coach Michael Malone.

They protest the harsh situation of Facu Campazzo: “They put him to play the trashy ending”

“Incredible about Malone (Denver Nuggets coach). He put Campazzo back with 1:30 on the clock to play the garbage ending, with the match already defined. There is no possible explanation.” affirmed the Twitter account of the Basquetplus portal.