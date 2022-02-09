They offer him the Tri and his first decision would be to remove Ochoa and call Chuy Corona

The DT who would call Chuy instead of Memo

February 08, 2022 10:21 a.m.

Jose de Jesus Corona He’s in God mode. The game against León only confirms what the goalkeeper does. A sacrificed job, with great effort, that now pays off with respect to the case of his talent inside the goal.

It is that Chuy in his career is one of those affected by the dark interest of Televisain keeping the scholarship holders, in keeping the figures that give him money, instead of thinking about the welfare of the sport, which is something that has been criticized in Mexico.

In that sense, there is a coach who would take out Martino and above all, he would have the balls… to call José de Jesús Corona al Tri, so that at last we have an experienced goalkeeper who can lead us to a title, like He already did it at the London Olympics.

What coach would take José de Jesús Corona to El Tri?

Javier Aguirre He has no commitments and just as he did in 2010, he would also shake Tri’s dressing room to put it on. Aguirre trusts the experience, but he also knows that with Ochoa, there is an element that complicates it and that is why he would prefer not to have it.

