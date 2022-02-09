They look alike? The youngest daughter of Meryl Streep who triumphs in a new series

Being the daughter of an icon like Meryl Streep should not be easy. After all, there is always the risk of being left in the shadow of one of the most acclaimed actresses in the history of cinema. But nevertheless, The youngest of the family seeks to stand out on her own merits.

Is about Louisa Jacobson, the youngest daughter of Meryl Streep, who is drawing attention for her performance in the new HBO series, The Gilded Age. This is his first role on television and he already has many discussing his character.

Meryl Streep’s youngest daughter

If you see the credits of The Gilded Age, perhaps you would not notice that one of the actresses is heir to the great Meryl Streep. And it is that Louise he does not use the last names of either his mother or his father, Don Gummer, but instead introduces himself with his middle name, Jacobson.

This, probably to avoid comparisons with her mother, one of the most acclaimed actresses of all time. After all, being the daughter of someone like Meryl Streep will inevitably bring about comments that can overshadow her.

Fortunately, Louisa Jacobson seems to be doing pretty well on her own. Meryl Streep’s daughter is one of the protagonists of The Gilded Age, the new HBO period series that has already premiered its first chapters on the HBO Max platform.

In the series, Jacobson plays Marian Brook, a young woman who is left penniless. For this, He must go live with his distant aunts, Agnes (Christine Baranski) and Ada (Cynthia Nixon). Thus, little by little you will have to get used to this new life.

It should be remembered that Louisa is not the only daughter of Meryl Streep who makes her way in Hollywood. His sister, Grace Gummer, has been part of series like American Horror Story Y Mr Robot. Also, the older sisterMamie Gummer, also came out in series like True Detective.