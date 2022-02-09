They capture images of the remains of the SpaceX rocket that will soon collide with the Moon (VIDEO)

It is estimated that a part of Falcon 9 will impact the lunar surface on March 4.

The upper stage of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launched seven years ago to deploy a weather observation satellite was captured by a telescope on Sunday as it headed on a collision course with the moon.

“There was a strong light plus interference from the Moon, and pick up the DSCOVR booster [la etapa superior del cohete] was quite difficult,” Virtual Telescope project founder Gianluca Masi said in a statement. [perceptibles]”, he added.

Masi captured the spacecraft’s upper stage using a single 60-second exposure taken remotely with a 17-inch PlaneWave telescope from Rome, Italy. Also, the remains of the artifact were about 300,000 kilometers away from Earth.

Seven years adrift

The Falcon 9 rocket was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida (USA), in February 2015 with the mission of putting a meteorological satellite called the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) into orbit.

The second stage of the rocket, weighing about 4 tons, became obsolete after completing the launch into orbit and now It is heading towards the Moon at a speed of 2.58 km/s.. It is estimated that it will impact on the far side of the lunar surface, out of visual range from our planet, the next March 4.