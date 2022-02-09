They are finally divorced! Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green | News from Mexico

Mexico City.- The actress Megan fox and his now ex-partner Brian AustinGreenfinally divorces, after they approved with a seal the divorce agreement they reached last October.

In accordance with TMZthe document was signed this Tuesday by legal authorities. Megan Y Brian has fiscal and legal custody of its 3 sons And although not much has yet been revealed about child support, there is a reference to an agreement reached outside of court.

Similarly, it was revealed by a source close to the actors that there was no prenuptial agreement, so what they had acquired during the last 10 years in their union would be divided equally.

She will be Megan Fox again

Due to this situation, the actress will recover her maiden name, so she will go from being Megan Green to Megan fox.

The former couple got married on a beach in Maui In 2010, just 5 years later, Megan filed for divorce, although it was not until 2019 that the papers were withdrawn.

In 2020, the actress asked for her legal separation again, so the relationship was put to an end.

Megan got engaged to Machine Gun Kelly last month and allegedly celebrated by drinking each other’s blood. Brianalthough he had some love affairs, he is now dating Sharna Burgess and are expecting their first child together.