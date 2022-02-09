They accuse Belinda of duty Kylie Jenner style wig of 20 thousand pesos

Belindafamous singer and current partner of Christian Nodalis wrapped in a new controversy, because they accuse the singer’s team of allegedly not paying a “Kylie Jenner style” wig of more than 20 thousand pesos. What has happened We tell you what we know about this new controversy that surrounds the singer of ‘Luz singravida’.

It was through Twitter where the creator of Wigs By Mamma Jee accused the singer Belinda’s work team for not paying her for a wig that the famous one wore in 2020.

According to her testimony, it was in that year that Belinda wore a wig from her brand to promote a protein. With some screenshots, she showed that she allegedly owed her 10 thousand pesos from said acquisition.

“They installed the hair and used it for the campaign, obviously I was very happy and excited that beli was in one of my wigs, 2 weeks passed and they told me that my deposit would arrive soon, they uploaded the campaign from 2020 and 2021 being right now 2022,” the affected person said in a Twitter thread.

I open thread of how the team of @belindapop He hasn’t paid me! As you know I am a mamma jee wig maker, in the last days of 2020 Paula from wonu writes to me and tells me that she wants hair like Kylie Jenner’s and that if you ask her hair guy it will cost 7,000 usd, — MammaJee (@CarlsJee) February 8, 2022

I had their hair ready in 3 days since they had told me that their campaign was in the next few days and that they needed it urgently, from CDMX they sent a truck for their hair, I delivered it to them, when it arrived, they told me that they liked it but that they wanted it greener — MammaJee (@CarlsJee) February 8, 2022

He said that the singer’s team asked him for a Kylie Jenner-style wig for 24 thousand pesos. However, they asked for a reduction of 4 thousand pesos, so the price ended at 20 thousand pesos. Despite her offer, allegedly, she did not end up paying for the green wig that she wore in a campaign she did for the brand ‘Wonu’.

According to his testimony, as if that were not enough, the person who agreed to buy the wig ended up claiming him, because Belinda allegedly did not like the wig, which supposedly even touched it up. Given this incident, Carls asked that it be returned to him and that he would only charge 10,000 pesos for rent.

However, so far neither the singer nor her work team has paid her anything for the wig, despite the fact that she even used it for her photographs. So far, Belinda has not reacted on the subject, despite the fact that she has already been sent a message by Carls.

