These will be the commercials that will be in the Super Bowl LVI

There are only a few days left before the most important game of the season takes place. NFL. The Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams is here and you can not miss everything that is around the game

As is tradition, the Super Bowl will have a wide range of commercials during its transmission and here we present the best ones. A 30-second ad costs $5 million, so those who pay for it strive to be highly creative.

AT&T will have a commercial with Sofía Vergara and Melissa Borge as protagonists and will be broadcast in English and Spanish. In the recording, the audience is invited to be ‘Gigillonaria’, alluding to an offer of gigabytes to browse and whose purpose is to monopolize more Hispanic customers.

Who is the favorite to win Super Bowl LVI?

The Rams are emerging as the wide favorites to win the commitment for what they have done on the grid and for playing this game at SoFi Stadium, which is their home and which they know thanks to the regular season they had.

They hope to pull off an upset and clinch their first Super Bowl ring after two losses on their previous visits when they fell by the wayside against the San Francisco 49ers in 1982 and 1989, respectively.

Follow us on Google News and receive the best information

AR