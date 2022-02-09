These are the signs that indicate that you are exercising too much

We have always been told that exercise is good for your health. But that does not mean that you have to crush your body without giving it a break or letting it recover. And on many occasions the enthusiasm can lead you to exceed the limits. The result? The only thing you will achieve is falling into overtraining, a problem that can lead to negative consequences for your health. But…alert! Because there are signs that help you detect that you are overtraining.

So you have to be attentive to what your body transmits to you because if you fall into overtraining, not only will you not progress, but in addition to the physiological damage it can also generate problems on a psychological, endocrine, neurological and immune level, warns Jorge García Bastida, researcher in physical education and professor at the International University of La Rioja (UNIR).

We realize that we are dragging tired, but we do not attribute it to an excess of training or a lack of rest.

Consequences of poorly designed training

Overtraining is a poor physiological adaptation due to excessive or poorly designed training.

When we talk about overtraining, we refer to the state of imbalance between training and rest, explains personal trainer David Cusó. “Most of the time we realize that we are dragging fatigue, but we do not attribute it to an excess of training or a lack of rest, or both factors, and that is why we give it little importance when it is really vital to attend to those signals that gives the body”, emphasizes Cusó.

An outdoor gym in Barcelona

In reality, overtraining is physiological maladaptation due to excessive or poorly designed training and inadequate recovery. And it is more worrying the longer it lasts. After two months of decompensation is when the experts technically call it “overtraining”, García points out. “It is as if we wanted to go from Barcelona to Madrid by car and from the second one that we started we were pressing the pedal to the maximum and with sixth gear until we reached the destination, nonsense”, concludes Cusó.

Warning signs of overtraining

Lack of energy, irritability, fatigue, depression, bradycardia, insomnia, tachycardia, or hypertension





But… how can we detect that we are training excessively? In the first place, the experts clarify that there is no single yardstick for all cases, since it will depend on each person, age, level of training, etc. Also, remember that the effects can occur both physically and mentally and emotionally.

However, there are common symptoms that can help us detect that we are exceeding our physical activity. They are, for example, lack of energy, irritability, fatigue, depression, bradycardia, insomnia, tachycardia, hypertension, weight loss, anxiety, lack of concentration, muscle problems, injuries and even anorexia. In addition, at the sports level, poor performance can be felt that usually lasts more than two months.

How much is too much?

No physical activity is excessive if it has its due breaks as a counterpart

Nutrition, hydration and age also play a role. oatawa / Third Parties

There is no number or formula that can say how much is too much. As David Cusó clarifies, no physical activity is excessive if its proper breaks are taken as a counterpart: “the problem occurs when precisely that balance is unbalanced and it is more favorable to training, forgetting rest completely”, the coach points out.

In fact, when talking about excessive physical activity, factors such as the loads and the technique used in training, rest times, the level of day-to-day stress and restful sleep at night must be taken into account. . Nutrition, hydration and age also play a role.

Boundary marking measures

If we do not recover our body through rest, the accumulated stress will bloom one day in the form of discomfort.

Rest is the best ally to avoid falling into overtraining, say the experts consulted. “And it is as important as training. However, it is not enough to recover well. A good diet is also necessary”, points out Jorge García, who also focuses on low-carbohydrate diets or intermittent fasting, which are currently in fashion. “This diet will only hinder or prevent a good recovery,” warns the UNIR expert.

Overtraining can be just as bad as not exercising at all Mané Espinosa / Own

And what is the best way to rest? García recommends doing it through sleep and, above all, leaving enough time between training for the body to adapt properly. Although not always the best alternative, he acknowledges. For the simple reason that there are parts of the body, such as muscles, that tend to adapt very quickly, while joints usually take much longer.





If we only train and do not recover our body through rest, the accumulated stress will one day flourish in the form of discomfort and subsequent injury, adds Cusó. And not only will we need to rest in an obligatory way, but we will also have to go through the recovery process of the injury that we have built day by day due to a bad balance between training and resting, emphasizes the coach.

As David Cusó explains, there are several types of rest (not only at night) including also the one that takes place during training, the rest that is respected between the days of training, the unloading “training” and the mental rest. daily routines, etc. All of them are important to lead a healthy lifestyle, which will help the best practice of sports and physical activity.

The fundamental thing is to be attentive to possible discomfort that appears at the muscular or joint level and take professional advice in the event that they last over time. The best option will always be to seek advice from a sports and physical activity expert before exercising so that they can help us establish a training plan with the appropriate loads, progressions and rest periods. This way we will avoid later scares.