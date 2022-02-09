These are the “forgotten” movies you can watch on Netflix

Netflix started in February with everything: new releases, movies and series. Now too, it reminds us of two unmissable options that are worth seeing.

1) The Master Scam

This movie was directed by F. Gary Gray and located as 7th most viewed Netflix worldwide according to what was reported by the specialized film and series site “Qu ver News”.

The group led by Charlie, was formed by the infiltrate Steve, computer genius Lyle, Rob as a driver, left earthe explosives expert and John, who was in charge of breaking into the safe. The plan was perfect, so the robbery in Venice went as expected and euphoria invaded everyone present for a short period of time. Then they realize that one of the members of the group, Steve, has betrayed the rest to keep the gold for himself, which ends with John’s death. Some time later, the group locates Steve in Los Angeles, and with Charlie in charge they decide to play the same game with him, so they turn to Stella, John’s daughter, to strike a blow that will make them recover the lost money and in the process take revenge for John’s death.

“This brilliant thief’s robbery is foiled. To get revenge he needs the best team and a master plan”indicates the synopsis of the film, which will soon have its own series.

The film lasts 104 minutes and features performances by Mark Wahlberg, Edward Norton, Charlize Theron, Seth Green, among others.

















2) The perfect crime

Netflix also managed to revive this great production dating from the 2007 and features the stellar performances of Ryan Gosling and Anthony Hopkins. The film is directed by Gregory Hoblit and, although it did well on the big screen, was on the billboard for at least three weeks starting in second place, continuing in fourth and ending in third.

Refering to synopsis from the film: willy beachum (Ryan Gosling) is an ambitious young prosecutor whose career is just beginning to take off. On the other hand, ted crawford (Anthony Hopkins) is a middle-aged engineer who he just shot his wife (Embeth Davidtz) in cold blood . Fate will face them in the subsequent trial. Crawford turns out to be an individual as complex and unpredictable as the crime he has committed, so that during his appearance before prosecutor William “Willy” Beachum he retracts everything he said.

As for the reviews, they were and are generally positive: it has a rating of 71% on the specialized site Rotten Tomatoes and, on Netflix, it is one of the productions with the most I like itsomething that surprised more than one.

“The case seemed simple: an unfaithful woman murdered. But appearances are deceiving“, Indicates the official synopsis of the film that sweeps Netflix.

