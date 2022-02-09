The two things you shouldn’t spend money on, according to the owner of Facebook

mark zuckerbergdespite being one of the richest men in the world according to Forbes, prefers to lead a simple lifestyle, as he has revealed that both he and his family lead a humble and austere lifethey especially avoid spending their wealth on branded products.

First of all, try to be careful with the money And he only uses it when it is very necessary, which is perhaps the key to maintaining a large fortune, estimated at about 117,000 million dollars.

According to an official document Zuckerberg released in 2013, he has a symbolic salary of a single dollar for his work as CEO of Goal (Facebook). The rest of money You get it from other income, like stock or extra profits when the company is doing well.

In this savings plan, the tycoon does not invest his money in two products, which he also recommends eliminating in any budget.

NEITHER CARS NOR BRAND CLOTHING

1- Brand clothing: Mark considers that these types of garments or accessories are not necessary. The most common is to see him with jeans and basic t-shirts, something that he has also captured in his Metaverse character.

His mindset is that clothes won’t last forever and therefore he prefers to have simple options to replace them without spending much.

2- Expensive vehicles or sports models: Many have seen the millionaire drive through Silicon Valley with a black Acura TSX model, which has a value of about 30,000 dollars. In his opinion, it is a safe and comfortable option, as well as allowing him to camouflage himself and avoid being ostentatious. According to CNBC, it also has a Volkswagen GTI that has a similar price to the previous one.