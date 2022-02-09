‘The Tinder Scammer’: Similar movies you can watch: They deal with deception (some are on Netflix) | Entertainment Cinema and Series
The movie ‘The Tinder Swindler’ became a trend since its premiere on Netflix, as the shocking story of how a man pretended to be someone he wasn’t, to steal money from his girlfriends, is going around the world.
There are other tapes with a similar plot, but the following stand out for showing scams in an unexpected way; In addition, three are based on real events.
Who’s Pulling the Strings: On the Trail of the Biggest Imposters (Netflix)
Being a con man is no easy feat and this documentary series reveals how Freegard tricked and bankrupted at least seven women and one man, managing to steal nearly a million pounds by posing as a spy.
According to the testimonies, he dedicated himself to psychologically manipulating his victims and making them believe that their families would be in danger if they did not do what he said.
Operation Varsity Blues: US College Fraud (Netflix)
Rick Singer, a university consultant, is the protagonist of the film that also contains moments that did happen in real life.
It tells how this man helped the children of wealthy families to enter the most prestigious universities in the United States, through bribes and without any effort.
The case exploded in 2019 and caused controversy among school administrations, as the privileges immediately stood out. The FBI investigation has more than 50 indictments to date.
Scams also exist in first world countries, such as Japan, and this fictional series shows a group of five men who use their ingenuity to commit fraud, especially older individuals, who are more likely to fall for these scams over the phone.
American Hustle (Prime Video)
Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence are the protagonists of this film full of robberies and scams, which takes place in the sixties in New York City.
It all starts when Irving Rosenfeld, a known con man, begins working for Richie DiMaso along with his partner Sydney Prosser. DiMaso turns out to be an FBI agent who ends up leading them both into the world of the mob.
Catch Me If You Can (Netflix)
Leonardo DiCaprio portrays in a unique way the life of Frank W. Abganale, a con man who did exist and was famous for stealing identities for years.
In order to obtain quick and easy money, the protagonist pretends to be a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer, until he must live escaping from the FBI for his crimes.
Danny Ocean is an ex-convict who, after getting out of jail for fraud, begins to prepare his next crime. But it is not just any plan, because he has in mind to carry out a great robbery at a famous casino, together with a team of 11 professional swindlers.
Among the protagonists are George Clooney, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts.