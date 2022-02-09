The terrible consequence for Santiago Solari’s America if he loses against Santos

America has had a disastrous start to the tournament in this Closure 2022. Santiago Solari’s team has not found its way and is in the lower part of the general classification with just one point added out of nine possible for its cause, this in the understanding that they have a pending match against Mazatlan to play next week.

At these times, the Eagles They are in 16th place in the general classification with one unit, only above Santos and the gunboatsteams that he will precisely face in his next matches in which he will try to obtain a harvest that will allow him to start climbing positions.

However, in case your visit to Keep leave a new defeat, the azulcremas of the hand of Solarithey will run the risk of falling to the last place in the general classification in case Mazatlan I managed to beat Tijuana on his court next Friday in what will be the first game of the fifth date.

It is worth mentioning that the Millionaires do not know what it is to touch the general basement since the tournament Opening 2015when in the first two days they lost with Puebla Y Atlasall this under the technical direction of Ignatius Ambrizwho had just arrived at the club to take the reins after the departure of Gustavo Matosas.

In this way, the already black panorama for America It could get even more complicated in case they spin their third defeat in the campaign and with it, aggravate the crisis they are going through since they have eight official games without knowing the victory, which has generated criticism of the millionaire team.