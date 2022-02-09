The team that would be left without DT now that the FMF wants him instead of Martino

Gerardo Martino’s replacement would leave Liga MX

February 09, 2022 09:55 a.m.

Tata has the classification in their hands, but if they don’t win against U.S, things can get complicated and El Tri could be left without his coach. In the Femexfut analyze the possible variables to determine who relieves Gerard Martin.

According to W Deportes Radio, the Federation’s internal believe it convenient that in the event of a debacle it can be lcall a coach who arrives as a firefighter. Several coaches already know what it’s like to lead the Mexican team.

Miguel Herrera, Javier Aguirre and Ricardo Ferretti have on other occasions taken the baton of the Mexican teamOnly in the case of Tuca has he not fought to go to the World Cup. Now with the need to find a good trigger, the idea of ​​the FMF is to take John Reynoso.

Juan Reynoso is the ideal to reach the Mexican team?

The peruvian coach He has shown that, if they give him tools, the team that takes him transforms him, that was seen with Puebla, later with Cruz Azul where he has become the fundamental pillar after obtaining the ninth star. Yes Gerardo Martino fails, the name of Reynoso could step strong in Femexfut.

