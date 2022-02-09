The strange coincidence in the careers of Kirsten Dunst and Jessie Buckley, the two Oscar nominees with parallel lives

One day after the Hollywood Film Academy released the

gala nominees to be held on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, there are many moviegoers who have begun to place their bets on the film that will sweep the Oscars in 2022 and the performers know that they will rise with a precious

statuette. Will Jessica Chastain finally get a well-deserved recognition? Will Kenneth Branagh’s tender Belfast convince academics? Will Penélope Cruz make history with her second Oscar? The questions are many, the answers few, but the category that most interests us is, in fact, that of best supporting actress, in which they compete

Kirsten Dunst and Jessie Buckley among other. And beyond the fact that we are fascinated by his work, we are truly puzzled by that part of his career that has a character, an actor and a director in common.

Kirsten and Jessie were born in two

small towns of less than twenty thousand inhabitants in the eighties, the first in New Jersey, the second in the Irish county of Kerry. And from a very young age they were related to the world of

interpretationalbeit in very different ways. With the exception of the youngest in the place, we all remember Dunst in the role of Claudia, the

young vampire that Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise raised in

Interview with the Vampire, the adaptation of Anne Rice’s 1994 novel. At that time Buckley, who was born seven years after the American, was surely already beginning to take her first steps in the world of acting, although at the school level. And it is that her mother, Marina Cassidy, was a singing teacher at the school she attended.

Jessie Buckley is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for ‘The Dark Daughter’ /



DR



While the Irish interpreter was getting fired up on the boards of school theaters,

playing male roles musicals like West Side Story and Chess, the American survived the success of her first important role in the mecca of cinema, becoming a child prodigy who chained

renowned projects. Little Women, Jumanji or The Virgin Suicides were some of the films in which we saw her grow up at the end of the 90s, when she also participated in the legendary television series ER.

The first decade of the 21st century brought important changes to the lives of both actresses, with

dunst making the leap to the mainstream at the hands of Mary Jane Watson, the

spider-man’s girlfriend in the first movie starring Tobey Maguire and Buckley simply making the leap to fame. In 2008, the Irishwoman, who until then had developed a more musical than acting career, participated in the

BBC talent show I’d Do Anything, in which the winner would participate in a musical in London’s West End. Jessie, who had just been rejected at two acting schools, came second, but her talent was evident and job offers began to arrive.

‘Scene from The Power of the Dog’, a film for which Kirsten Dunst is nominated. /



doctor



By the time Buckley won the hearts of all Britons, despite his second place finish, Dunst had already worked with

charlie kaufman in Forget me! (2004) The movie starring

Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet in which she played Mary Svevo, the company receptionist/assistant who was in charge of performing memory wipe procedures. Nine years later, after being

Marie Antoinette, working with Lars von Trier in Melancholy and overcoming a depression and repeat as Mary Jane Watson, the American interpreter returned to television with a recurring role in Fargo. with her future husband

Jesse Plemonswhom he would marry a year later, played Peggy and Ed Blumquist, a peculiar marriage from a small town, her unhappy and his patient husband, who end up involved in a surprising story.

In Buckley’s filmography, despite being less extensive, there is a year, or more specifically a month, especially significant with respect to what concerns us. After

participate in series like Endeavor, War and Peace, Taboo and Chernobyl in September 2020, the Irish interpreter became one of the faces of Netflix thanks to the commented I’m thinking of leaving it. The

thriller written, produced and directed by Charlie Kaufman in which he played the partner of Jesse Plemons’s character. A few weeks later, the FX network premiered the fourth season of Fargo, in which Buckley put herself in the shoes of nurse Oraetta Mayflower.

Jessie Buckley playing a heartless nurse in the fourth season of Fargo /



doctor



Buckley did it faster than Dunst, but in both their careers there’s a creepy nurse/assistant, a movie with Charlie Kaufman, and a

sentimental relationship fictional with Jesse Plemons. The order of the factors is not the same, we could consider the peculiar director the core of everything, but the truth is that both have achieved their first

Oscar nomination in their thirties. And whatever happens next month at the ceremony, we’re glad that two acting talents without pretense or tiresome promotional campaigns are at least in the running. Of course, we can’t help but wonder, when will a job together?