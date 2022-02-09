The squad was against Santiago Solari because of the total trust he has with a player

In America they are angry with Santiago Solari because Álvaro Fidalgo does not enter the team’s rotation despite the fact that he does not stand out on the field of play.

Not even the performance accompanies the terrible streak of results that it has America, which means that any movement, decision or fact is analyzed with total distrust. At the end of the next day, there is a possibility that Las Águilas finish in last place in the standings, something highly unusual in their history.

The biggest wake-up call is put on Santiago Solari, the driver of the team and to whom the orders he made in this pass market were fulfilled. His stay in the institution hangs in the balance and he needs immediate results if he wants to continue in office. The visit of the owner Emilio Azcárraga was an alert.

In addition to subtracting prominence from players who in Miguel Herrera’s process as a strategist had greater opportunities, such as Bruno Valdez or Federico Viñas, there is a strong distrust with the Argentine because Álvaro Fidalgo is the only footballer who does not enter the constant rotation that he proposes in midfield, According to what was reported by Daily Record.

The inoperative style of the ex-Real Madrid makes the squad, according to the source, not agree with these decisions. Even the exits of Sebastián Córdova and Emanuel Aguilera were the subject of discussion inside the locker room. Will history change at some point?