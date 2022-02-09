The singer reveals details of what she likes most about her partner Orlando Bloom

Singer Katy Perry thinks her partner Orlando Bloom is a “wild stallion that can’t be tamed.” The star insisted the “Lord of the Rings” actor hasn’t “changed one bit” since welcoming her daughter Daisy Dove into the world 17 months ago and she loves her wild ways.

Katy appeared on the “Kylie and Jackie O Show” in Australia on February 8 and host Kyle Sandilands brought up infamous photos of the 45-year-old actor, who also has Flynn 10 years from his marriage to Miranda Kerr, surfing naked during their vacation in Sardinia five years ago.

He asked, “Do you have your future husband wearing pants on vacation now after those photos? Is it more ‘appropriate’ now that he is a father? Is he doing daddy stuff?”, and Katy responded, “You can’t rein that man in! He’s a wild stallion, and that’s the way I like it!”

Being parents over the intimacy of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

In March 2020, Orlando admitted that he and the “Chained to the Rhythm” hitmaker hadn’t had as much sex as usual since their daughter was born. When asked how often they are intimate, he said: “Not enough, although we just had a baby.”

Meanwhile, Katy recently lamented her fiance’s habit of leaving used dental floss “everywhere.” When asked what her worst habit was, she said: “Oh my gosh she loves flossing which thank goodness some couples don’t and it’s gross and she has shiny teeth! everywhere!”.