The sad reason why Cardi B had to make her daughter’s Instagram private

Cardi-B is no stranger to online trolls. The irreverent artist often responds with her exaggerated personality when haters insult her online.

For example, when a Twitter user said that Cardi would go to prison in October 2021, the singer of “Up” responded in a tweet:

“Before I went to prison, you came to see me breaking more records and making more Mrs.”

It’s safe to say that Cardi isn’t afraid to speak up for herself, like when she threatened political commentator Tomi Lahren for insulting her intelligence, writing, “Leave me alone I’ll walk you like a dog.”

The hitmaker of “Bodak Yellow” is also not afraid to stand up for other victims of hate online. Cardi came out in defense of the rap legend Lil’Kim in December 2021 on Twitter. Cardy said:

“Before [ser] artist, I am a woman with feelings and I know how much it hurts to be constantly bothered”.

Unfortunately, Cardi’s attackers They’ve taken hate to unbelievable levels and gone after their little girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus. Cardi’s 3-year-old daughter, whom she shares with her husband, the rapper Offsethas had many adorable appearances on her mom’s Instagram over the years.

However, trolls have ruined Kulture’s online experience and Cardi is speaking out about it.

Cardi B blocked her daughter’s page

Cardi B announced that she made her daughter Kulture’s Instagram page private after online haters overwhelmed the account.

“I haven’t been checking my daughter’s account but now I’m going to block her page,” Cardi wrote in a tweet that she later deleted, according to the Daily Mail.

Furious at the abusive comments on her daughter’s page, Cardi continued, “I don’t know what’s going on but I hope all the moms are dying to give birth to you weirdos.”

Some of the shocking comments from trolls included one subject calling Kulture “a wrong kid,” reports Page Six. “Big-headed squid” and “fat” were some of the other hateful words cyberbullies hurled at Kulture.

Cardi’s daughter’s account, which now has amassed over 2.3 million followersis no longer public due to disturbing comments.

Fans are hoping Cardi’s efforts to protect her little girl won’t preclude more sweet Kulture appearances on the rapper’s personal page.

The girl frequently debuted bold styles on Cardi’s Instagram feed, obviously taking cues from her mother.

Cardi B recently gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at her more low-key daily routine with Kulture and their newborn son, whose name remains private.

According to Peoplea brand-new mother of two, showed Kulture playing on her iPad and brushing her teeth to start the day while Cardi B documented her baby’s care.