The sacred cow that would give up El Tri if Martino brings Chicharito back

The sacred cow that would leave El Tri with the return of Chicharito

February 09, 2022 1:30 p.m.

The Mexican team it is one step away from Qatar, but beyond the points obtained, the forms also matter. Gerardo Martino offered 7 points, but they got them by turning around in Jamaica, equalizing with Costa Rica and suffering a penalty against Panama.

Gerardo Martino wants to congregate with the Mexican fans and would bring back Javier Hernandez, LA Galaxy striker who is in the best sporting moment of the Mexican strikers, however, Andrew Saved I wouldn’t entirely agree.

The Little Prince does not combine with Javier Hernandez and although the other referents have given their vote for Chicharito to return, everything indicates that there could be a break in the locker room if Hernandez and Guarda they do not smooth rough edges.

El Tri risks his life against the USA

Couldn’t hope for a better comeback. Javier Hernandez that for the match against U.S. According to journalist Enrique Bermúdez, Chicharito’s return is conditional on him offering an apology and solving everything internally.

