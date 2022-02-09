

‘The Power of the Dog’ leads the 2022 Oscars race with 12 nominations



the power of the doga western of Netflix (NASDAQ:) made by benedict cumberbatch Y Kirsten Dunstgarnered 12 Oscar nominations, the most for a film this year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday.

Oscars 2022: complete list of nominations https://t.co/eWg4mk2Fw6 #OscarNoms #Oscars pic.twitter.com/k0R26OsmUu – Oscar Awards (@PremiosOscar) February 8, 2022

According to Bloomberg, The Power of the Dog competes for best film Y best director for Jane Campion, among other categories. Netflix has never won an Oscar for best picture; In addition, being a film released on the platform, it has not been possible to reveal the reproductions of the tape.

Other nominations

dunes Warner Bros. followed closely with 10 nominations, grossing $399 million; while West Side Story Walt’s Disney (NYSE:), with a collection of 44.1 million and Belfast ($15.7 million) from Focus Features received seven nominations each, according to a statement from the academy.

japanese drama Drive My Car It was nominated for both best picture and best international film, in addition to grossing $3 million.

The awards are the most prestigious in the film industry, but the nominees are rarely the most watched by audiences.

Spider-Man, with the highest grossing

Spider-Man: No Way Home from Sony (T:) was the highest-grossing release of 2021, with global ticket sales approaching $1.8 billion, however, it received only one nomination for visual effects. However, it is the film with the highest grossing in the nominated films.

Another Netflix movie that could be up for a big night next month is Don’t Look Upa black comedy about a comet flying towards Earth that features Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep.

The film earned four nominations, including best picture and original screenplay, however the box office for this film has not been revealed.

Other well-known films with multiple nominations include Warner Bros. king richardnominated for best film starring Will Smith as the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, amassing a gross of $32.2 million and Charm Disney, with 233.9 million dollars.

Apple’s (NASDAQ:) CODA Receives First Nomination

Manzana He got his first nomination for best picture with CODA, a film about a deaf family, one of the three awards for which it is presented; in addition to the fact that the tape raised 1.1 million dollars.

The academy again dropped requirements that nominated films be shown in theaters due to the pandemic. This year’s award show airs March 27 on ABC.

