The power of fans! Jennifer López remembers special moments of her in her shows

U.S. – Jennifer Lopez remembered a special moment in the program of Jimmy Fallon. The singer was moved when talking about her first tour, where one of her fans surprised her with a heartfelt message. For her it was a moment that marked her professional career.

On tape “marry me”, the singer plays a pop star who ends up viewing the poster of a spectator of the show. He is played by Owen Wilson and what he wanted to communicate to López’s character was a marriage proposal. Symbolically, they end up getting married on stage in front of millions of people. This scene ended up prompting a question from Fallon.

That’s why he wanted to know what exciting moment he remembers Jennifer Lopez of some of his many concerts. The singer admitted that she never received a marriage proposal, but she did have a special encounter with a fan. López started touring a little late in her career, only when she was already in her 40s, with children and a family. That’s why when she got to the big stages, there were a lot of people who were waiting for that moment.

At a concert, she read a poster that said she had waited 14 years to tell her that he helped her be the woman she wanted to be. Being able to see that made her realize her power to reach people that she has as an artist. It is what generates music, it touches people in different ways, it is that a letter can have different meanings for each of those who listen to it.

That kind of thing usually comes out on tour, Jennifer Lopez he could see how people had even tattooed his name. For her, the love of her fans is one of the best things that she has been able to gain thanks to her fame. That is why she appreciates each of the details that they have for her music.



