The police thriller Little Secrets opens in theaters, with Denzel Washington and Rami Malek

Little secretsnoir psychological crime thriller starring Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Rami Malek in the role of two detectives who try to find a murderer in the city of Los Angeles in the decade of the ’90s, will be released tomorrow in theaters Argentines. What can you expect from this promising feature film?

The film also has the role of the main suspect with the interpretation of the musician and actor Jared Leto.also awarded by the Hollywood Academy in 2013 for his role in The homeless club (a moving story with which both Leto and Matthew McConaughey enthralled critics), and for this film he received nominations for best supporting actor in the latest editions of the Golden Globe and the awards of the American Screen Actors Guild.

Directed and scripted by filmmaker John Lee Hancock, director of the renowned A Possible Dream (2009), Walt’s Dream (2013) Y Hungry for Power (2016), Little Secrets hits local theaters after its US release last January, when it remained available for a month on the HBO Max streaming platform.

in the plot, Washington is Joe “Deke” Deacon, a skilled Kern County Police officer headed for Los Angeles. to carry out a rapid collection of evidence for your work. There meets Jim Baxter (Malek), a sergeant from the sheriff’s department, who is in charge of the investigation of a murderer who has the city in suspense. and decides to unofficially enlist “Deke’s” help to further the search.

But nevertheless, During the development of that relationship and the case, different and dark episodes from Deacon’s past that can affect the investigation begin to come to light, At the same time, the duo sets their sights on Albert Sparma (Leto), a mysterious employee of a repair shop located near the scenes of the homicides who quickly becomes the main suspect.

the cast of Little secrets is completed with Natalie Morales (battle of the sexes); Terry Kinney (billions), Chris Bauer (Sully: Feat on the Hudson), Joris Jarski (bad-blood), Isabel Arraiza (Pearson) and Michael Hyatt (Crazy Ex Girlfriend).