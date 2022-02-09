The Oscar nominees on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and other streaming platforms

Although the ideal is to see the films in the magic of the movie theater, many of the nominees for the great awards of the seventh art have already are available on various streaming platforms. The Hollywood Academy has already revealed the nominees for the 2022 Oscar gala.

As is becoming the norm, many of the available films were released directly on platforms. It is the case of ‘The power of the dog’the favorite film by critics and the favorite to win the most valuable statuette, that of best film.









The power of the dog

Set in 1925 Montana, it tells the story of wealthy brothers Phil (Cumberbatch) and George Burbank (Plemons), two sides of the same coin. PHil is brash and cruel, while George is impassive and kind.. Together they are co-owners of a huge ranch where they have cattle. When George marries a town widow, Rose (Dunst), Phil begins to despise his new sister-in-law, who moves in with his sensitive son Peter (Smit-McPhee) on the ranch.

Until 12 nominations make it the favorite in almost every category.

Available on Netflix

Don’t Look Up (Don’t Look Up)

Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy graduate student, and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) They discover that a huge comet is on a direct collision course with Earth. The problem is that nobody cares. Kate and Randall go on a media tour to warn humanity. Only six months left for the comet impact, but managing the news flow and grabbing the attention of a social media-obsessed public before it’s too late is surprisingly comical. But what needs to be done to make the world look up?

The tape has achieved four nominations.

Available on Netflix

dunes

The most solemn and epic galactic epic of 2021 arrives at homes from the hand of Denis Villaneuve in the adaptation of Fran Herbert’s work with a luxury cast at his disposal.

Arrakis, the desert planet, Harkonnen family feud for generationsremains in the hands of the House of Atreides after the emperor cedes the exploitation of the spice reserves to it, one of the most valuable raw materials in the galaxy and also a drug capable of amplifying consciousness and extending life. Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac), Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) and their son, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), arrive on the planet hoping to restore the renown of their house, but soon find themselves involved in a plot. betrayal and deceit.

Ten appointments make her the second film with the most nominations.

Available on HBO Max starting February 17

Being the Ricardos

The film that has led to Javier Bardem to be nominated for the award for best leading actor. It tells the story of Lucie Ball (1911-1989), a pioneer actress on American television. The film has achieved three nominations at the 2022 Oscars.

Available on Amazon Prime Video

Charm

Streaming turned Disney’s latest animated classic into a global bombshell, something that has been key for it to end up adding 3 nominations.

Tells the story of an extraordinary family, the Madrigalswho live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house located in a wonderful enclave called Encanto.

Available on Disney+

The tragedy of Macbeth (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Joel Coens adapts Shakespeare’s novel and got three nominations.

Available on Apple TV+

