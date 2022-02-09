The new trailer Cruella shows the transformation of Emma Stone in “the Queen of Evil”

MADRID, 15 Mar. (CultureLeisure) –

Disney has released a new trailer for Cruella, the film of the iconic villain of 101 Dalmatians interpreted, in a crazy and masterful way, by Emma Stone. With Emma Thompson as the main antagonist, the clip makes it clear that the transformation of the protagonist into evil will be unbalanced and spectacular.

“meet the evil queen“, announces the trailer. And of course the tape will show Cruella in all her splendorfrom her days as a withdrawn girl to her rebirth as a villain, going through the moments in which she designs her own costumes and creates his new and unbalanced personality.

Already with the first trailer a certain controversy was unleashed among the fans, with many thinking that the character of Stone is very similar to Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. And the new trailer seems to support that idea, with sequences in which Cruella shows that she is not only bad, she is also a victim of appearances.

Cruella is scheduled to premiere in June 2021. The official synopsis is as follows: “Cruella dives into the rebellious youth of one of the best known villains -and more fashionable-, none other than the legendary Cruella de Vil.

Oscar winner Emma Stone stars as Estella, aka Cruella, alongside Oscar winner Emma Thompson as the Baronessthe director of a prestigious fashion firm that turns Estella into a budding designer. The film is set in the context of 1970s London punk-rock.and director Craig Gillespie offers a unique take on this unmistakable villain.“.