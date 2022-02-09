The new Mazda CX-60 plug-in hybrid debuts on March 8

Mazda’s SUV family will reveal a new member in a month. It is the Mazda CX-60, the brand’s first plug-in hybrid.

After the Mazda CX-50 for America, the Japanese brand is preparing an important novelty for the old continent with the first plug-in hybrid model that you will have on the market. The Mazda CX-60 It will premiere on March 8 and the announcement came with the first official images.

The advance is not so revealing considering that in November of last year in SUV was caught in spy photos completely uncovered while filming a advertising video. However, the credit goes to the information provided by the brand.

Rewinding, CX-60 is part of the complete and new line of sports utility vehicles with which the manufacturer will present important innovations from different fields: new formats, new designs, new technologyamong others.

Mazda PHEV for the first time with the CX-60

Knowing that its marketing will focus on Europe, it is very logical that Mazda CX-60 opt for electrification. It will be a plug-in hybrid from the start and will also offer versions with system mild-hybrid 48 voltconnected to motors at gasoline and diesel.

The PHEV will be the flagship model and will feature a 2.5 liter gasoline engine and four cylinders connected to an electric motor that together deliver a power of 304 hp and four-wheel drive system. No further details on benefits yet.

Regarding its configuration and format, this will be a medium model with the capacity to five passengers on boardfive doors and a style that assumes that it will focus on the road use. Its exterior reveals the traditional Mazda design language.

Taking a look at teaser Specifically, the brand revealed some details of the main headlights, more aggressive with a LED light signature that integrates with the chrome trim of the front grille. In profile we can see high waist line

Jessica Paola Vera Garcia,



