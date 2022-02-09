The new DT del Tri that would take out Guardado and two more sacred cows from Martino

The players who would leave with the arrival of Martino’s replacement

February 08, 2022 09:45 a.m.

louis yonpresident of the Mexican Football Federationit is clear that yes Gerardo Martino continues to generate animosity with the followers of El Tri they will have to look for a new coach, he would be in the crosshairs Michael Herrera.

The relationship that exists between Mauricio Culebro and Yon de Luisa It would make Piojo reach the national team as a lifeguard, as happened before the 2014 World Cup. Michael Herrerahowever, if it arrives, it would clean up the group.

Michael Herrera knows that in order to return to the Mexican team, he must clean the locker room of the problems and inconveniences that have arisen previously, therefore the presence of Andrew Saved in the Tri danger.

El Piojo would take out the sacred cows of Martino

In addition to Andres Guardado, Michael Herrera I would seek to remove William Ochoa, with whom he had disagreements in his last stage in America. Finally, another player to leave would be Hector Morenosince the Louse would look for faster polyfunctional defenses.

