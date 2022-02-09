The N95 mask can be reused for 25 cycles

Given the global shortage in the production of face mask of high quality, a group of scientists from Israel discovered that the chinstraps N95 can be reused up to 25 cyclesif they are disinfected correctly.

Although studies indicate that its effects are less harmful than those of the others, the Omicron variant is characterized by a high rate of contagiousness. It is for this reason that the use of face mask It has been one of the most repeated maxims by the WHO.

They manage to reuse the N95 face masks

While in some European countries the restriction measures are beginning to relax, in Latin America COVID-19 is still a scourge from which it is necessary to protect oneself. For this, the new study from the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), has published excellent news.

wiki media

The scientists of this center managed to preserve the efficacy of the face mask N95 after disinfecting them with a powerful chemical. This type of chinstrap is ideal to avoid the high transmission of COVID-19, as they provide a much higher level of protection than cloth chinstraps.

The N95 They are highly required in hospitals and health centers, since they have an efficiency of 95% to filter particles and aerosols emitted. This is why the supply in different countries can be scarce.

But with this new discovery, the N95 supply problem could be solved. It is that the team reused the chinstraps N95 during 25 cycles.

How N95 masks are reused

In the process they used vaporized hydrogen peroxide (VHP), an environmental disinfection agent that allowed to renew the

face mask

25 times more. The results were published in the American Journal of Infection Control.

wiki media

“Our study findings extend previous findings and show that vaporized hydrogen peroxide (VHP) is a relatively safe method of reprocessing N95 masks and could help address shortages in future epidemics.said study lead author Christina F. Yen, who was a medical fellow at BIDMC during the research.

“It is important that we now find ways to scale and translate this disinfection capability to smaller hospitals and resource-limited healthcare settings that could benefit from this type of personal protective equipment reuse in future disaster scenarios.”, explained the scientist.

Now the discovery of

face mask

N95 and its reuse, has begun to be studied for its implementation. Scientists have stated that their large-scale disinfection requires planning and coordination, with multidisciplinary teams, otherwise it is not safe to maintain the effectiveness of 95 percent of these masks, in 25 cycles.

The news by all means. Download our

apps

!

GM