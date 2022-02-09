The mythical soundtrack that Steven Spielberg took as a joke: “I started laughing”

Steven Spielberg is in luck. The director, after a new nomination for West Side Story, has become the only one to be a candidate for Best Direction at the Oscar Awards in six different decades. And much of his success is also due to the memorable soundtracks that John Williams has created for his films.

The Hollywood Reporter rescues a passage in which Spielberg recounts his first impression when the composer, who has just turned 90, presented him with the first notes of the music of Shark. I didn’t give credit to what I was listening to.

“I expected to hear something strange, melodic and disturbing; something from another world, almost like outer space underwater”, assured Spielberg in a report contained in a special edition of the film on DVD.

“And what he touched me instead, with two fingers, was ‘dun dun, dun dun, dun dun’. And at first, I laughed. He had a great sense of humor and I thought he was kidding me,” Spielberg added. But Williams wasn’t kidding. “He touched on the subject several times and that’s when I assimilated it. Suddenly it seemed perfect. I believe that the score was responsible for half the success of that film”, settled Spielberg.

“You could alter the speed of this ostinato; any type of alteration, very slow and very fast, very soft and very strong. The music announced the presence of the shark. But you could also play with her absence to surprise the public because they were conditioned by her, ”said Williams himself, a living legend.