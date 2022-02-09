The most expensive movie in history: what is it and how much did it cost? You can watch it on Netflix

In mid-July 2020, brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, directors of Avengers: Endgame and Marvel, confirmed one of the most expensive projects ever made for Netflix. However, it was only this week that the budget that the team will have to make the most expensive movie on the streaming platform come true and that aims to bring together the top Hollywood stars of recent years.

This is the film The Gray Man or The Gray Man, in English, which will star Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, among other figures from famous Netflix productions. This will be the first ambitious material by the Russo brothers since the Avengers saga, whose budget will greatly exceed that of Red Alert, the platform action comedy starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, which until now held the record for being the most expensive production available from the service. This material had a total cost of 160 million dollars.

The gray man, meanwhile, will have a blockbuster valued at 200 million dollars and will be the biggest ambition of Netflix and the Russo brothers so far. “The movie is a real showdown between these two great actors who represent two different versions of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in what it can be and what it can do,” Anthony told Deadline.

According to the directors, Joe wrote the screenplay for the film based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney. Over time, the material was reconditioned according to the demands of the brothers, through some collaborations that were joined by renowned producers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The pretensions for the new film is that it has the same level of scale as James Bond, agent 007.

Gosling will play Court Gentry, a hitman trained by the CIA, who will be dubbed “The Gray Man.” The life of this mercenary and his family will be in danger when his true identity is revealed. Meanwhile, Evans will play Lloyd Hansen, the villain of the story and the one in charge of following Gentry, who also has strong ties to the Intelligence Agency.

Among the staff of actors will be the main stars of James Bond, such as Ana de Armas; Regé-Jean Pageal, actor from The Bridgertons; Wagner Moura from Narcos; and Alfre Woodard of Make It Work!.

As announced by the Russo brothers on Twitter, the recordings resumed on March 16, 2021, after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and strict health protocols. On the other hand, the Esquire site indicates that the film will be available on the platform in the middle of this year, so it is not long before its premiere.