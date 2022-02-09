The milestone achieved by Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz at the Oscars 2022

(CNN) – Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz they make a great couple.

This Tuesday, they became the sixth married couple to achieve nominations in the acting categories in the same year at the Oscars.

Bardem was nominated for Best Actor for his role as Desi Arnaz in Being the Ricardoswhile Cruz earned a nomination for her role as Janis in Parallel Mothers.

Previous married couples who have been nominated they include Lynn Fontanne and Alfred Lunt; Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner; Elsa Lanchester and Charles Laughton; Rex Harrison and Rachel Roberts and Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor.

Others couples who were not married but also earned nominations in the acting categories during the same year are Vivien Leigh and Laurence Olivier (who would later marry) and Jack Nicholson and Anjelica Huston, who have been together for a long time.

This year, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons also fall into that category.. The couple have reportedly been engaged for years and share two children. She was nominated for best supporting actress for her role in The Power of the Dog and he was nominated for supporting actor in the same film.