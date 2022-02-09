The lineup of Rayados to avoid ridicule in the Club World Cup

Midtime Editorial

Monterey, Nuevo Leon / 08.02.2022 11:57:17





After the failure against Al Ahly in the first game of Club World Cupnow Rayados has to play the game for fifth place against Al Jazeerawhere DT Javier Aguirre defined the lineup, where he will put a line of five in defense.

Vasco worked the following starting XI: Stephen AndradaEric Aguirre, Jesus Gallardo, Cesar MontesHector Moreno, Stephan MedinaMatías Kranevitter, Luis Romo, Alfonso González, Maxi Meza, Rogelio Funes Mori.

The Gang seeks not to be the worst Mexican club in the history of the competition FIFAsince if he fell this Wednesday he would obtain sixth place, since Chivas has only achieved in 2018, when the Aztec teams always took fifth position in this game.

Monterrey caused a lot of expectation for what they could achieve in the competition, but in the end they couldn’t against a Al Ahly that won 1-0 despite not having seven starting elements of the 13 absences with which they reached United Arab Emirates.

The annoyance of the albiazul fans for the elimination led to protests asking for the exit of the Vasco Aguirrewho could play the position in case of not beating the Al Jazeera.