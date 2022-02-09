The legacy of Anthony Quinn is upheld

Chihuahua, Chih.- With the film awards season and especially as the nominees for the Oscars are revealed, it is worth remembering that Chihuahua has contributed with the iconic Hollywood actor, Anthony Quinn, born in this capital city on April 21, 1915, who won two awards for the Academy of Motion Picture Sciences, as well as a Golden Globe.

Currently, he has his statue in the El Palomar park, representing the emblematic character of “Zorba, El Griego”, a film that also catapulted him to fame.

Antonio Rodolfo Quinn Oaxaca, real name, was the son of Manuela Oaxaca, a soldadera of the Mexican Revolution, and Francisco Quinn, an Irish adventurer, who followed Francisco Villa.

The artist moved in 1919 to California, United States, where he grew up and developed his career. He spent practically his entire life in the neighboring country and it is said that he only came to Chihuahua to celebrate his birthday in private gatherings.

His last visit to the capital was on April 29, 2000, invited by the then Governor of the State, Patricio Martínez García, to unveil the aforementioned statue, the work of the sculptor, Ricardo Ponzanelli. He died on June 3, 2001 at the age of 86 and his remains are found on his farm in the state of California. It is said that a part was incinerated and the ashes were scattered in the Copper Canyon.

Officially, he participated in 169 films and television series. He won two Oscars, the first in 1952 for the film “Viva Zapata!”, North American production starring Marlon Brando and won for him as a supporting actor in the role of Eufemio Zapata, brother of the Caudillo del Sur.

The second was in 1956 for the movie “Lust For Life” or “Sed de Vivir”, also as a supporting actor. In 1987 he won the Golden Globe for Professional Achievement.

In addition to being an actor, he directed the film “Los Bucaneros” in 1958, produced five films including “Zorba, El Griego”, where he also played the main role.

He participated in several films not only Hollywood, but also Italian, Spanish, French, English, Brazilian, German, Canadian, South African and of course, Mexican.

His last film was “Avenging Angel”, starring Sylvester Stallone, where he played the mob boss, Angelo Allieghieri. However, the film was released in 2002, almost after his death.

He had three marriages and procreated 13 children, he also dedicated himself to painting, sculpture in marble and bronze, and even had important exhibitions in art galleries.

Although he was not always a representative of Mexico due to his little relationship with the country, like other filmmakers and actors who have won awards in recent years, he is of popular domain, who always said he considered himself a Chihuahuan when asked where he was from.

He has the title of “Favorite Son of the State of Chihuahua”, which was given to him in a session of the City Council, where he was given the keys to the city and the parchment with his title.

Although the statue that symbolizes a representative of the Chihuahuan people had been maintained, last year it suffered vandalism in addition to the passage of time.