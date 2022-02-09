The last celebrity with a stolen sex tape: from Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian to Nelly

nellyone of the most popular rappers and songwriters in the United States, has apologized for a sexual video that was published in his ‘stories’ of Instagram.

In the video, which became a worldwide trend on Twitter almost immediately, the 47-year-old musician is seen in the foreground, whose face cannot be seen but is heard, practicing oral sex with a woman.

Nelly’s sex tape was immediately removed, but it was too late to prevent its worldwide release.

“I sincerely apologize to the young woman and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her and them. This was an old video that was private and was never intended to be made public,” Nelly (Cornell Iral Haynes Jr.) apologized.

The dissemination of Nelly’s sexual video could have been due to an attack by ‘hackers’, computer hackers.

In the musician’s environment they fear that other intimate content, financial information, passwords and even personal documents may now be made public.

Famous and famous to whom they have published private sexual videos

Nelly joins the list of celebrities whose private sex videos have been published.

Kim Kardashian with Ray J. Oblivion AntsParis Hilton with Rick Salomon, Pamela Anderson with Tommy Lee, Colin Farrell with Nicole Narain , Congressman Joe Barton, Musician Chuck Berry, Tulisa Contostavlos, Fred Durst, Amy Fisher, Tonya Harding, Keeley Hazell, Hulk Hogan, Nazril Irham, Rob Lowe, Tila Tequila and Kendra Wilkinson are some of the famous men and women who have seen their private sex videos published, even marketed.