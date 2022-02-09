The Kardashians will premiere a new reality show; see where and when

The Kardashians They promise a pass of total access to their lives, again, starting on April 14 on Hulu (United States) and in Mexico soon for the platform of Star+.

After 20 seasons in AND! with the program that made them famous, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians“, his fans have been waiting for a date for the Star + project announced shortly after they finished.

To say for an advance of “the kardashians“, Kylie, Kim, Kourtney, Kris, Khloe and Kendall will bring the glamor as the original series promises: “All the walls will come down.” Their previous reality show was based on family togetherness until the K women (and the many men and children in their lives) came out on top.

A synopsis for the new reality does not leave aside these everyday elements. The latest version, they promise, “will reveal the truth behind the headlines. From the intense pressures of running multi-billion dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playing and dropping the kids off at school.”

But the binges will have to wait. The episodes will be released one by one, on Thursdays for the Hulu platform.

Ben Winston is in charge of the executive production along with Emma Conway, and with Elizabeth Jones and Danielle King who also serve as showrunners of the show.

With information from AP.

AC