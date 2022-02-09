The highest paid artists in the United States in 2022

There’s never been a better time to sell, especially if you’re a superstar or artist who owns the rights to decades of hits. Nearly half of the top 25 winners, including Peter Jackson the director of The Lord of the rings and rocker Bruce Springsteen, secured their places in the ranks by getting rid of all or parts of their studios or music catalogues.

In December, Springsteen sold the masters and publishing rights to all of your recorded music and compositions, including 11 multi-platinum albums and five gold singles, for which sources say his earnings were nearly $500 million. The buyer was Sony Music.

Blockbuster deal puts 20-time Grammy winner at No. 2 on list Forbes of the highest-paid artists of 2021, behind director Peter Jackson, who raised $600 million in cash after selling part of his visual effects company for $1.6 billion in November. That deal made Jackson a billionaire.

Music libraries aren’t the only pieces of content that sell for much more than a song. Over the past two years, major streaming services have spent some $3.7 billion to secure the rights to hit TV. What friends Y Law & Orderwhich helped land the creators of both shows on this year’s list of artists.

The creators of South ParkMatt Stone and Trey Parker secured a spot on this year’s list, thanks to a $900 million deal with Viacom that secured 25 years of success for their streaming service.

Reese witherspoon, The highest-earning woman in entertainment last year is ranked No. 12 after selling a part of her production company Hello Sunshine private equity firm Blackstone at a $900 million valuation in August.

Jay-Z, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kanye West all cracked the top five with their own 9-figure sums, most earned not from rapping, producing or acting, but from selling champagne, tequila and tennis.

Even Taylor Swift, the 25th-ranked, $52 million fresh-faced Taylor Swift, made most of her money re-recording albums she first released a decade ago.

The 25 highest paid artists they earned a combined $4.4 billion before taxes and fees in 2021, the vast majority doing so without creating anything new. (This is double the $2.2 billion the top 25 celebrities earned in 2020.)

“There are so many options these days that people gravitate to what they know,” said Tom Freston, the former Viacom executive who greenlit South Park when VHS tapes were still around.

1.Peter Jackson

Fortune: $580 million

Director of The Lord of the rings he sold part of his Weta Digital visual effects firm to Unity Software for $1.6 billion in November, making him the third person in history to become a billionaire (after Steven Spielberg and George Lucas) making movies.

2.Bruce Springsteen

Fortune: $435 million

“The Boss” downloaded all of his work to his Sony Music Group imprint in December. The sale, estimated at nearly $500 million, included five decades of iconic songs, recordings and songwriting credits from 20 studio albums, multiple box sets and live recordings.

3. Jay-Z

Fortune: $340 million

Hip-hop’s first billionaire showed off his business chops in 2021 when he cashed in stakes in music streamer Tidal and also for launching his brand of champagne, Armand de Brignac.

4. Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’

Fortune: $270 million

One of the few actors to make the ranking this year is “The Rock,” who made only about a quarter of his earnings from roles in movies like Jungle Cruise Y Red Noticeand most of your payday size Jumanji comes from their Teremana brand of tequila.

5. Kanye West

Fortune: $235 million

Photo: Getty Images.

The billionaire rapper and producer now makes most of his money on a multi-year deal to design his Yeezy sneakers for giant Adidas.

His first Yeezys designed for Gap (a hoodie and jacket) arrived last year and sold out quickly. Yet the 52-year-old brand wants more and is reportedly frustrated by the slow launch.

6.Trey Parker and Matt Stone

Fortune: $210 million

The creators of South Park they oversee a cottage industry that now brings in more than $80 million a year, and in August, they signed a $900 million, six-year deal with Paramount+.

7.Paul Simon

Fortune: $200 million

The folk rock musician sold hundreds of song compositions, including “Mrs. Robinson,” “59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin’ Groovy)” and “The Sound of Silence” to Sony Music Publishing for about $250 million in March.

8.Tyler Perry

Fortune: $165 million

The billionaire actor will be bringing back the Madea franchise that made him famous, but everything he’s built around it is what makes most of his profits, like his multi-year production deal with BET.

9. Ryan Tedder

Fortune: $160 million

In addition to the more than 500 songs he has written for his own band, the OneRepublic frontman has written hits for Beyoncé, Adele and Ed Sheeran. In January of this year he sold a part of the catalog to the investment firm KKR.

10. Bob Dylan

Fortune: $130 million

Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The 80-year-old Nobel laureate transferred his recorded music and some future recordings to Sony for $150 million. That was on the heels of striking a $400 million deal in 2020 to sell its publishing catalog to Universal.

11. Red Hot Chili Peppers

Fortune: $116 million

In May 2021 Hipgnosis, the London music investment fund, took over the catalog of rockers from California, which includes hits like “Californication”.

12. Reese Witherspoon

Fortune: $115 million

Reese Witherspoon attends the premiere of Illumination’s “Sing 2” in Los Angeles, California. December 12, 2021. Photo: © Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images.

the star of Big Little Lies She sold her female-focused production company, Hello Sunshine, to private equity firm Blackstone for a $900 million valuation in August, but is still involved. The actress also got $20 million raised from 10 episodes of the second season of The Morning Show.

13.Chuck Lorre

Fortune: 100 million dollars

Warner Bros is still grossing tens of millions a year from hits like Two And A Half Men and The Big Bang Theory. Currently the showrunner has four comedies on the air, as well as the series The Kominsky Method streamed on Netflix.

14. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Fortune: $90 million

“I’m not playing around, I’m building assets,” the young entrepreneur told Forbes in 1999, and he certainly wasn’t kidding. Sean Combs owns the brands he was building back then, including Bad Boy Records and the recently reacquired Sean Jean fashion label, however most of his earnings these days come from his brand of Cîroc vodka. .

15.Dick Wolf

Fortune: $86 million

Even after 32 years, the Wolf’s Law & Order franchise continues to hook crime addicts with a mix of new and older syndicated shows (Law & Order: special victims unit), while making money with a profit-sharing deal with Universal.

16. Howard Stern

Fortune: $85 million

The self-proclaimed “king of all media” moved from SiriusXM radio to satellite 15 years ago. In 2020, he moved back up with SiriusXM on a five-year, $500 million deal.

17. Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, David Crane

Fortune: $82 million

The executive producers of the sitcom friends from the ’90s resurfaced for a moment when the cast was brought back for a reunion show on HBO Max. The trio continues to cash in with a deal on the streamer that locked in the laughs for $425 million.

18. Shonda Rhimes

Fortune: $81 million

The Bridgerton production company took a gamble on itself when it signed with Netflix in 2017 and wowed executives there with one of streaming’s most talked-about pandemic releases. In addition, he continues to receive large amounts of ABC by Grey’s Anatomy.

19. Neil Young

Fortune: $80 million

In January, a year after he sold his music rights to hedge fund Hipgnosis, Young told Spotify to choose between him and Joe Rogan, who has allegedly spread misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic and had the streaming service remove his video. music.

20.Greg Berlanti

Fortune: $75 million

The showrunner is known for his group of hits like Riverdalebut most of his income comes from a six-year production deal with Netflix for shows like the psychological thriller You.

21. Lindsey Buckingham

Fortune: $73 million

The renowned Fleetwood Mac guitarist unloaded his editorial catalog at London’s Hipgnosis in January 2021, compiling a lifetime of hits including “Go Your Own Way”, “The Chain” and “Tusk”.

22. Motley Crue

Fortune: $72 million

The 1980s heavy metal band, known as much for its hedonism and crazy hair as its music, sold the rights to songs like “Kickstart My Heart,” “Dr. Feelgood” and “Girls, Girls, Girls” from their nine studio albums to music rights holder BMG.

23. Beach Boys

Fortune: $64 million

The godfathers of surf rock sold a majority stake in their intellectual property to legendary music executive Irving Azoff in February 2021.

24.Blake Shelton

Fortune: $55 million

The country star sold out his music catalog in 2021, but another big payday was on television, where he gets paid $13 million for his job as a coach on The Voiceand $14.5 billion earned on a 15-city tour.

25.Taylor Swift

Fortune: $52 million

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter turned her anger into profit by remaking and releasing recordings sold by Scooter Braun without her consent in 2020; she also turned a profit thanks to lucrative endorsement deals from Peloton and Starbucks.

Edited by Rob Lafranco, with input from Steven Bertoni.

