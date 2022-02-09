The goalkeeper who must leave the Tri so that Jesús Corona is called by Martino

Corona would arrive at El Tri instead of Rodolfo Cota

February 08, 2022 1:46 p.m.

The great moment of Blue Cross In the 2022 closing contest, it has caused the coach of the Mexican team, Gerardo Martino, to turn to see several of his Mexican players to summon them on the next FIFA date.

It is that in the duel of the celestial against the Lion On date four, several of his Mexican players gave a great game, which raised controversy within Mexican soccer about which players Tata Martino should call up in the next game of the Mexican team.

And it is that the fans and commentators assured that the Tata Martino I should call the Cruz Azul goalkeeper for the next FIFA date, Jose de Jesus CoronaThis is because he is the best goalkeeper in Liga MX in terms of numbers. Well, so far he has only received two goals, this in comparison to Guillermo Ochoa who so far has received six goals against in fewer games than the sky-blue goalkeeper.

However, the title position of William Ochoa at the head of El Tri would continue as immovable although the Argentine coach could summon Jose de Jesus Corona leaving out another great goalkeeper who is experiencing a great moment in Liga MX, so Martino would have a difficult decision for the next call.

Which goalkeeper would Martino leave out to call José de Jesús Corona?

And it is that the Argentine coach would call for the next FIFA date the goalkeeper of the Blue Cross, so he would have to get rid of one of the four goalkeepers he has had since he began his process with the Mexican team. The sacrificed would be Rodolfo Cota de León precisely that he has not had a great tournament and was even relegated to the bench by Alfonso Blanco.

