The Flash: Will Jared Leto’s Joker be responsible for taking out Batfleck?

Very little is known about the plot of The Flash, and that must be acknowledged to Warner Bros., but there are also too many rumors that agree that it will be a reboot for the DC cinematic universe, better known as DCEU. In addition to having Ezra Miller (Justice League – 41%, The Stanford Prison Experiment – 84%, We need to talk about Kevin – 76%) in the title role, and having Michael Keaton (Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) – 91%, Beetlejuice, the super ghost – 81%, Power Hunger – 83%) returning to the role of Batman, we will see again Ben Affleck (Argo – 96%, Armageddon- 39%, The Accountant – 51%) as Batman.

You may also like: The Batman: Official Novel Reveals Lex Luthor Exists in the Movie Universe

Fans were happy when it was revealed that Affleck would appear once again in the role of the superhero, but there were also worrying rumors that the character would die in Flash. According Geekosity, those plans were true, but the developers of the film realized that killing Batfleck would draw too much attention and the film should focus on Flash, so they changed their minds and will not kill him. However, an Instagram story from Ezra Miller He gave a lot to talk about.

The aforementioned publication consists of a screenshot that shows a news or article where we can read that Ben Affleck will play Batman “one last time” in Flashthese three words in quotation marks appear in Miller’s image underlined in red and in that same color is written the laugh of Jared Leto’s Joker (The Homeless Club – 94%, Blade Runner 2049 – 88%, Morbius), Ha Ha Ha… The villain made his debut in Suicide Squad – 25% and then had cameos in Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn – 75% and Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%.

Many interpreted that image as a rebuttal by the actor that Ben Affleck will leave the role of Batman after Flash. However, others interpreted it as a sign that Leto’s Joker will be responsible for killing Batfleck. What is true about that? We won’t know for sure until the film’s premiere, but according to Geekosityis a wrong interpretation of the image.

Also read: Batgirl: First Images of JK Simmons’ Return as DCEU Commissioner Gordon

According to the site, at Warner Bros. they are aware that a showdown between Batman and the Joker is something epic that could generate a lot of money at the box office, and “not even Warner Bros. or DC Films are ignorant enough to waste so much money.” great moment”. If that is true, then what is the true meaning of the image posted by Ezra Miller with the Joker’s Ha Ha Ha…?

Who knows what we’ll see after Flash. If it really is the reboot that has been talked about, it will be interesting to see how they will handle future installments at Warner Bros., and it will also be interesting to see how the next films that are part of the rebooted DCEU are received. Many are still hopeful that Zack Snyder (300 – 60%, Watchmen, The Watchmen – 65%, Man of Steel – 55%) continue with his cinematographic universe, and taking into account the success of his cut of League of Justiceit’s a posibility.

For now, what is confirmed is that after Flash Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will arrive, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Black Adam. Then we will have a third installment of Wonder Woman, which aims to be better received than its predecessor, Wonder Woman 1984 – 76%, which disappointed those who had loved Wonder Woman – 92%.

But before Flash and other DCEU projects, this March The Batman hits theaters, a reboot of the Bat Man directed by director Matt Reeves (Planet of the Apes: War – 93%, Let Me In (2010) – 88%, Cloverfield: Monster – 77%), and features Robert Pattinson (Tenet – 83%, The Lighthouse – 96%, High Life – 73%) as the protagonist.

Don’t leave without reading: Robert Pattinson Reveals Which Previous Superhero Movie Looks Like The Batman