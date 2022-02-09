the flagships say goodbye to Exynos in our country

It’s official: The Galaxy S22, S22 + and S22 Ultra will arrive in Mexico with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. After several generations, Samsung says goodbye to its Exynos chipset in the flagships that you bring to our country.

Three generations after Exynos chipsets in the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21, the dragon heart will beat again inside the Galaxy S in MexicoSamsung confirmed. In this way, the Galaxy S22 family will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Samsung does not detail the reasons why the Galaxy S22, S22 + and S22 Ultra will arrive in Mexico without Exynos 2200, after several years using Exynos chipsets in our country. However, it can easily be attributed to the shortage of chipsets that the world market is going through.

Also, this confirmation is in line with previous rumors of distribution in most of the world with Snapdragon.

Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra in Mexico, technical characteristics

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Ultra Launch Price Mexico Feature Technical Sheet Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Samsung also confirms that the Galaxy S22, S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra will arrive in Mexico in early March, although for now without an exact date or price. Meanwhile, the complete list of technical characteristics of the Galaxy S22 for Mexico is as follows:

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Dimensions and weight

70.6 x 146 x 7.6mm

168 grams

75.8 x 157.4 x 7.6mm

196 grams

77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9mm

229 grams

Screen

6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

FullHD+ resolution

Adaptive refresh rate from 10 to 120 Hz

240 Hz touch sampling rate

Gorilla Glass Victus+

6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

FullHD+ resolution

Adaptive refresh rate from 10 to 120 Hz

240 Hz touch sampling rate

1,750 nits maximum brightness

Gorilla Glass Victus+

6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Edge

QHD+ resolution

Variable refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz

240 Hz touch sampling rate

Gorilla Glass Victus+

1750 nits maximum brightness

chipsets

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM MEMORY AND STORAGE

8GB RAM

128/256GB of storage

8GB RAM

128/256GB of storage

8/12GB of RAM

128/256/512GB of storage

OPERATING SYSTEM

OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12

OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12

OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12

REAR CAMERAS

Triple: 50 megapixels f / 1.8 main, DualPixel AF, OIS

12 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle of 120 °

10 megapixel f/2.2 telephoto with 3x optical zoom, OIS

Triple: 50 megapixels f / 1.8 main, DualPixel AF, OIS

12 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle of 120 °

10 megapixel f/2.2 telephoto with 3x optical zoom, OIS

Quadruple: 108 megapixels f / 1.8 main, DualPixel AF

12 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle of 120 °

10 megapixel f/2.4 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom

10 megapixel f/4.9 telephoto with 10x optical zoom, 100x digital zoom

FRONTAL CAMERA

10 megapixels f/2.2

10 megapixels f/2.2

40 megapixels f/2.2

BATTERY

3,700 mAh with 25W fast charge

15W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging

4,500 mAh with 45W fast charge

15W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging

5,000 mAh with 45W fast charge

15W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging

OTHERS

5G connectivity

ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

IP68 certification

5G connectivity

ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

IP68 certification

UWB

Integrated S-Pen, 2.8 ms latency

5G connectivity

ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

IP68 certification

UWB

Price

From $799

From $999

Starting at $1,199

The arrival in Mexico of the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is important, because despite the fact that Samsung’s Exynos chipset has always been on par with its Qualcomm counterpart, historically there has been evidence that Snapdragon chipsets achieve better performance, photography and autonomy in the Galaxy S.

Therein lies the importance that now, four years after the Galaxy S9 and S9+ with Snapdragon 845, the new Galaxy S22 family arrives in our country with a Snapdragon heart inside.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker