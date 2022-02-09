the flagships say goodbye to Exynos in our country

It’s official: The Galaxy S22, S22 + and S22 Ultra will arrive in Mexico with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. After several generations, Samsung says goodbye to its Exynos chipset in the flagships that you bring to our country.

Three generations after Exynos chipsets in the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21, the dragon heart will beat again inside the Galaxy S in MexicoSamsung confirmed. In this way, the Galaxy S22 family will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Samsung does not detail the reasons why the Galaxy S22, S22 + and S22 Ultra will arrive in Mexico without Exynos 2200, after several years using Exynos chipsets in our country. However, it can easily be attributed to the shortage of chipsets that the world market is going through.

Also, this confirmation is in line with previous rumors of distribution in most of the world with Snapdragon.

Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra in Mexico, technical characteristics





Samsung also confirms that the Galaxy S22, S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra will arrive in Mexico in early March, although for now without an exact date or price. Meanwhile, the complete list of technical characteristics of the Galaxy S22 for Mexico is as follows:

Galaxy S22 Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Dimensions and weight 70.6 x 146 x 7.6mm 168 grams 75.8 x 157.4 x 7.6mm 196 grams 77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9mm 229 grams Screen 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X FullHD+ resolution Adaptive refresh rate from 10 to 120 Hz 240 Hz touch sampling rate Gorilla Glass Victus+ 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X FullHD+ resolution Adaptive refresh rate from 10 to 120 Hz 240 Hz touch sampling rate 1,750 nits maximum brightness Gorilla Glass Victus+ 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Edge QHD+ resolution Variable refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz 240 Hz touch sampling rate Gorilla Glass Victus+ 1750 nits maximum brightness chipsets Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM MEMORY AND STORAGE 8GB RAM 128/256GB of storage 8GB RAM 128/256GB of storage 8/12GB of RAM 128/256/512GB of storage OPERATING SYSTEM OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12 OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12 OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12 REAR CAMERAS Triple: 50 megapixels f / 1.8 main, DualPixel AF, OIS 12 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle of 120 ° 10 megapixel f/2.2 telephoto with 3x optical zoom, OIS Triple: 50 megapixels f / 1.8 main, DualPixel AF, OIS 12 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle of 120 ° 10 megapixel f/2.2 telephoto with 3x optical zoom, OIS Quadruple: 108 megapixels f / 1.8 main, DualPixel AF 12 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle of 120 ° 10 megapixel f/2.4 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom 10 megapixel f/4.9 telephoto with 10x optical zoom, 100x digital zoom FRONTAL CAMERA 10 megapixels f/2.2 10 megapixels f/2.2 40 megapixels f/2.2 BATTERY 3,700 mAh with 25W fast charge 15W wireless charging Reverse wireless charging 4,500 mAh with 45W fast charge 15W wireless charging Reverse wireless charging 5,000 mAh with 45W fast charge 15W wireless charging Reverse wireless charging OTHERS 5G connectivity ultrasonic fingerprint sensor WiFi 6 Bluetooth 5.2 IP68 certification 5G connectivity ultrasonic fingerprint sensor WiFi 6E Bluetooth 5.2 IP68 certification UWB Integrated S-Pen, 2.8 ms latency 5G connectivity ultrasonic fingerprint sensor WiFi 6E Bluetooth 5.2 IP68 certification UWB Price From $799 From $999 Starting at $1,199

The arrival in Mexico of the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is important, because despite the fact that Samsung’s Exynos chipset has always been on par with its Qualcomm counterpart, historically there has been evidence that Snapdragon chipsets achieve better performance, photography and autonomy in the Galaxy S.

Therein lies the importance that now, four years after the Galaxy S9 and S9+ with Snapdragon 845, the new Galaxy S22 family arrives in our country with a Snapdragon heart inside.