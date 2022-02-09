the flagships say goodbye to Exynos in our country
It’s official: The Galaxy S22, S22 + and S22 Ultra will arrive in Mexico with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. After several generations, Samsung says goodbye to its Exynos chipset in the flagships that you bring to our country.
Three generations after Exynos chipsets in the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21, the dragon heart will beat again inside the Galaxy S in MexicoSamsung confirmed. In this way, the Galaxy S22 family will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.
Samsung does not detail the reasons why the Galaxy S22, S22 + and S22 Ultra will arrive in Mexico without Exynos 2200, after several years using Exynos chipsets in our country. However, it can easily be attributed to the shortage of chipsets that the world market is going through.
Also, this confirmation is in line with previous rumors of distribution in most of the world with Snapdragon.
Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra in Mexico, technical characteristics
Samsung also confirms that the Galaxy S22, S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra will arrive in Mexico in early March, although for now without an exact date or price. Meanwhile, the complete list of technical characteristics of the Galaxy S22 for Mexico is as follows:
|
Galaxy S22
|
Galaxy S22+
|
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
|
Dimensions and weight
|
70.6 x 146 x 7.6mm
168 grams
|
75.8 x 157.4 x 7.6mm
196 grams
|
77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9mm
229 grams
|
Screen
|
6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X
FullHD+ resolution
Adaptive refresh rate from 10 to 120 Hz
240 Hz touch sampling rate
Gorilla Glass Victus+
|
6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X
FullHD+ resolution
Adaptive refresh rate from 10 to 120 Hz
240 Hz touch sampling rate
1,750 nits maximum brightness
Gorilla Glass Victus+
|
6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Edge
QHD+ resolution
Variable refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz
240 Hz touch sampling rate
Gorilla Glass Victus+
1750 nits maximum brightness
|
chipsets
|
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|
RAM MEMORY AND STORAGE
|
8GB RAM
128/256GB of storage
|
8GB RAM
128/256GB of storage
|
8/12GB of RAM
128/256/512GB of storage
|
OPERATING SYSTEM
|
OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12
|
OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12
|
OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12
|
REAR CAMERAS
|
Triple: 50 megapixels f / 1.8 main, DualPixel AF, OIS
12 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle of 120 °
10 megapixel f/2.2 telephoto with 3x optical zoom, OIS
|
Triple: 50 megapixels f / 1.8 main, DualPixel AF, OIS
12 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle of 120 °
10 megapixel f/2.2 telephoto with 3x optical zoom, OIS
|
Quadruple: 108 megapixels f / 1.8 main, DualPixel AF
12 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle of 120 °
10 megapixel f/2.4 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom
10 megapixel f/4.9 telephoto with 10x optical zoom, 100x digital zoom
|
FRONTAL CAMERA
|
10 megapixels f/2.2
|
10 megapixels f/2.2
|
40 megapixels f/2.2
|
BATTERY
|
3,700 mAh with 25W fast charge
15W wireless charging
Reverse wireless charging
|
4,500 mAh with 45W fast charge
15W wireless charging
Reverse wireless charging
|
5,000 mAh with 45W fast charge
15W wireless charging
Reverse wireless charging
|
OTHERS
|
5G connectivity
ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
IP68 certification
|
5G connectivity
ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
IP68 certification
UWB
|
Integrated S-Pen, 2.8 ms latency
5G connectivity
ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
IP68 certification
UWB
|
Price
|
From $799
|
From $999
|
Starting at $1,199
The arrival in Mexico of the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is important, because despite the fact that Samsung’s Exynos chipset has always been on par with its Qualcomm counterpart, historically there has been evidence that Snapdragon chipsets achieve better performance, photography and autonomy in the Galaxy S.
Therein lies the importance that now, four years after the Galaxy S9 and S9+ with Snapdragon 845, the new Galaxy S22 family arrives in our country with a Snapdragon heart inside.