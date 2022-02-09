The first victim of Niklas Süle in Borussia Dortmund

Niklas Süle (26 years old)brand new reinforcement at no cost to the Borussia Dortmundwill arrive from Bayern Munich with the letter of freedom in summer. The defender, who had been tempted by FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, has opted for the proposal of another of the giants of the Bundesliga.

The move in Germany is usually winter (from BVB to the Bavarian giant), but the German has made the decision to commit to the cast of Marco Rose. Of course, according to what he publishes Funke SportsSüle’s landing can directly claim a victim in the Signal Iduna Park.

Manuel Akanji, on the tightrope

The cited source asserts that Manuel Akanji (26 years old) would be on the exit ramp in Dortmund with a view to the summer transfer period in 2022. Without going any further, the team borusser is conscientiously designing its roadmap to drive the deliverables of the Rose-led project.

Thus, the Swiss may be forced to pack his bags with the need to find accommodation outside of Borussia Dortmund. It is expected that Süle will give him that long-awaited jump to the central axis of his rearguard, although that indicates that it will lead to Akanji’s goodbye. A man who, much to his regret, has not performed at an optimal level.